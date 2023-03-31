Ogden, Weber rivers at high flow, expected to rise further

OGDEN, Utah — The excitement over what this winter's monstrous snowfall totals have meant to Utah's drought status may soon fold into worry about possible flooding.

Utah set an all-time record for snow melt equivalent last week, and the numbers keep going higher and higher following each storm that impacts the state.

But the snow, when it does melt, has to go somewhere and that's where flooding concerns begin. Many cities and communities have already begun to make sandbags available for residents in preparation for rising waters.

On Friday, Ogden City officials reported that the Ogden and Weber Rivers are currently experiencing high flows and that the waters are expected to increase over the next week.

According to the city, water managers are expected to increase river flows early next week which will bring strong flows. The increase is necessary to manage Pineview Reservoir so that it does not spill over.

With increased flows, residents are asked to be mindful of the dangers near the river.

"With spring break around the corner, we are encouraging residents to please exercise increased awareness and extreme caution when around swift moving water," the city wrote.

The following are safety tips to be aware of when river flows increase:



Always closely supervise children when near the river.

Do not let your pet off leash. If your pet ends up in the river, call for help. Refrain from attempting to go in after your pet, as you will likely end up in an equally dangerous situation.

Stay away from riverbanks. The banks are slippery this time of year.