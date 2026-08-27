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1 killed in Ogden motorcycle accident

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Esa Huera
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Posted

OGDEN, Utah — One person was killed in an early morning multi-vehicle accident in Ogden that forced a road closure on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred just before 6:30 a.m., involved a motorcycle and another vehicle in the northbound lanes of 1100 Washington Boulevard.

Police have not yet said which vehicle the person killed was operating at the time of the crash.

All northbound lanes beginning at 12th Street were closed due to the incident.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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