OGDEN, Utah — Black Friday and the weekend that follows is a time for shoppers to take advantage of all the sales and discounts at stores across the country.

In Ogden, it's Small Business Saturday, a push for folks here to use some of their hard earned cash at places you can't really find anywhere else.

"We did Black Friday yesterday, shop local Saturday today, 10% off your entire purchase," said Mike Hurst, a glassblower at Local Artisans Collective.

With sales on items sold from 35 different artists, the doors kept swinging.

"It was busy, yeah, and I think the numbers over the year are a little bit up from last year," Hurst said.

While more people came in, they bought similar things.

"Smaller priced items," Hurst said.

Budget friendlier pieces of art.

"I just don't think people are spending as much, big purchases. There are some people that come here and they do one fell swoop and they buy all of their Christmas here ... but it's not always like that, I don't think people are buying as much when they're coming in here," Hurst said.

A block away at Heebeegeebeez Comics and Games, Black Friday isn't really a big deal.

"For us, we'll see some of our standard customers and a few travelers, but it's not an overwhelmingly busy day at all," said Heebeegeebeez owner Jonathan Bust.

This year, their sales were practically the same.

"I would say it wasn't greater or worse than in previous years, I think it's pretty steady," Bust said.

As a small business comics store, in their experience, Black Friday hasn't really brought in new people to browse.

"The only time we see unique faces on Black Friday per se is if they're visiting family from out of state or if they just happen to be traveling," Bust said.

But with Christmas fast approaching, they say customers sometimes buy gifts all at once.

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