SANDY, Utah — When Jason Richmond returns home from a food pantry, his neighbors are waiting to see what he has brought back.

Richmond lives in a senior community in Sandy, where he says residents share the food they collect. As someone with a truck, he helps transport supplies for people in his building and a neighboring one.

On Saturday, two days after Thanksgiving, Richmond joined a line of vehicles at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where volunteers distributed food through a partnership with the Utah Food Bank.

WATCH | Sandy neighbors share food as seniors, families struggle to afford groceries

Sandy neighbors share food as seniors, families struggle to afford groceries

He said the food helps seniors who are trying to cover rent, utilities and other bills on limited incomes. Even with help, he said, residents must stretch what they have.

“We share food. We make casseroles. A can of soup has to last at least four days,” Richmond said. “That’s one of those small Campbell’s cans.”

Asked what he would do without food pantries, Richmond said, “I’d be starving.”

He and other residents visit different pantries to bring food back to their community. They also shared a Thanksgiving meal, he said, with turkeys obtained through pantries and residents contributing other dishes.

Other people in Saturday’s line described different circumstances but a similar need for help.

Carlos Alvarado, 73, said he is the sole provider for a family of seven. He said he had enough money to make it through the month last year, but higher food and utility costs have made that harder.

“What happens if I don’t, if I don’t have this food, I probably am not gonna make it for this month,” Alvarado said.

A woman named Vicky was picking up food for family and friends. She said the people she helps are working, but have large families and are going through hard times.

“It means the world because we’re blessing people with things that they can’t provide for themselves,” she said.

Good Shepherd partners with the Utah Food Bank to hold food distributions twice a month. Pastor Jeff Stevenson said the church has participated in the food bank’s mobile pantry program for about 3½ years.

Stevenson said the church typically serves about 180 to 185 families at each distribution. He estimated about 150 families would be served Saturday, fewer than usual for the weekend after Thanksgiving.

For Stevenson, the work is rooted in a passage from Matthew 25 about serving others. Volunteers have also come to know many of the people who return.

“Every single guest that comes through, we consider our friends,” he said. “We just want to help meet a need.”

Alicia Falk volunteered alongside her son, Ethan. She said it was her second time helping at a distribution.

"This has really opened my eyes to how many people are in need." Falk said.

The Utah Food Bank says more than 533,000 Utahns experience food insecurity, meaning they lack consistent access to enough food.

How to find help or get involved

People who need food can use the Utah Food Bank’s food pantry finder ⁠ to search by address, neighborhood or ZIP code. The food bank recommends contacting a pantry directly to confirm its hours before visiting.

Utahns age 60 and older who meet income requirements can apply for the food bank’s senior food box program ⁠. The program has limited capacity and may have a waitlist.

Those who want to help can sign up to volunteer ⁠, including by sorting food or delivering boxes to homebound seniors and people with disabilities. Volunteer shifts must be scheduled in advance.