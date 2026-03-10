Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wisconsin murder suspect apprehended in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A suspect wanted for murder in Wisconsin traveled to Utah before he was safely apprehended in Ogden over the weekend.

The Ogden Police Department shared video of the March 8 arrest of Randy Jenks, who was wanted in connection with a homicide in Wisconsin.

Working with authorities in Waushara County, Wisconsin, Ogden police located Jenks inside a home near Fowler Avenue. Ogden officers arrived at the scene and were able to take the 36-year-old into custody without incident before bringing him to the Weber County Jail, where he remains on a first-degree homicide charge.

The department said Jenks was the second homicide suspect located in the city in less than one week, although they offered no other details.

