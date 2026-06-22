Ogden implements fireworks restrictions ahead of July 4 holiday

OGDEN, Utah — The City of Ogden is the latest to implement new restrictions that prohibit the use of fireworks in certain areas ahead of the July 4 holiday.

"Orange Fire Restrictions" were put into place on Monday, and strictly ban the use of fireworks in restricted, high-risk areas along the east bench, river corridors, canyons, trails, vacant lots, and other dry vegetation areas.

Open flames, including wood-burning fire pits and outdoor fireplaces, are also prohibited in the restricted areas.

"Current environmental conditions have created a critical fire danger. A single spark can quickly ignite dry vegetation and threaten homes, businesses, natural areas, and public safety," the Ogden City Fire Department wrote.

Ogden officials shared that it could not prohibit the use of fireworks across the entire city because state code limits municipalities from enacting a complete ban during dates and times authorized by Utah law for the use of fireworks.

The city said the following items are still permitted during the restriction period:

