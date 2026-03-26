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Ogden man arrested after police say they found drug lab in his home

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FOX 13
File photo: Weber County Jail
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OGDEN, Utah — A 53-year-old Ogden man has been arrested after police say they discovered a drug lab in the basement of his home, where an infant child also lives.

Jeffrey Duquan Lord was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of operation of a clandestine laboratory, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangerment of a child.

According to court documents, agents with the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force were investigating possible drug trafficking by Lord. Agents served a search warrant for his home and found Lord inside.

During the search, officials say they found a large amount of crack cocaine throughout the home and backyard. In the home's basement, officers found what they say is a lab setup with a microwave, mixing utensils, a scale, baking soda, and a powdery substance.

An infant child was also found to live in the home, with the potential that they were exposed to fumes from the manufacturing process.

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