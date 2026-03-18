Ogden structure fire forces traffic closures

OGDEN, Utah — A structure fire in Ogden has forced multiple traffic closures in the city.

The fire at Utah Auto Recycling is located at 750 West and 17th Street. According to the Ogden City Fire Department, the fire started while work was being done on a vehicle and quickly spread.

As of 1:15 p.m., the fire was under control but still not fully extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

Police have closed 17th Street to all traffic between 1200 West and Center Street to allow access for water supply lines. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use different routes until the roads are reopened, which may take a few hours.

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