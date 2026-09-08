Owner accused of ordering dog to attack man on Ogden road

OGDEN, Utah — A man faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after he allegedly ordered his dog to attack another person in the middle of an Ogden road.

An officer with the Ogden Police Department was called to the scene at 3125 Wall Avenue late Saturday and saw multiple people holding down a dog in the street as emergency personnel tended to the male victim.

Witnesses told the officer that they had seen the dog biting the man, with one saying they had kicked the dog multiple times to get it to stop, but it continued to attack the victim.

After police took control of the dog, they spoke with Ben Orlob, who said his dog had slipped its leash and began chasing the other man. Orlob claimed he tried to stop the dog during the attack, but was unable to gain control.

However, police said in arrest documents that Orlob "was not near the scene where his dog was attacking" the other man, and witnesses said he attempted to flee the scene. An officer later found Orlob attempting to hide behind a vehicle inside a nearby car dealership.

The male victim, who suffered deep lacerations to his hands, arm, face and head, told police that Orlob had commanded his dog to attack him. Police observed that the victim's skin had been ripped from his head and that he had multiple puncture wounds over his body.

Along with aggravated assault, Orlob was arrested on charges of allowing a vicious animal to go and possession of marijuana.