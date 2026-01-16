South Ogden man killed in neighborhood shooting remembered as devoted father, friend

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — The South Ogden man who was shot and killed by a neighbor who police accused of an ambush is being remembered as a devoted father, husband, grandfather and coworker.

Brandon Kay "was a friend to everyone he met and everyone wanted to be his best friend!," shared a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses.

The 45-year-old was shot during an incident involving his neighbor, James Joseph Rios, that began late in the evening of Jan. 8. Police said Kay went outside after his son heard gunshots. After first being shot in the stomach, allegedly by Rios, Kay was later struck in the head as his family attempted to bring him to safety.

GoFundMe Brandon Kay

Kay was brought to the hospital immediately after being shot, and died from the injuries he suffered on Tuesday. Rios has since been charged with Aggravated Murder, along with multiple counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder.

"Whether serving at church, helping others quietly behind the scenes, or showing up faithfully for family and friends, Brandon lived a life marked by humility, generosity, and unwavering love," his family said in his obituary.

Described as being the "kindest, most forgiving, and selfless man," Kay's loss has been felt among his family and those who knew him

"There is a hole in everyone Brandon knew that he leaves in our hearts and in our community that is too large for any one person to ever fill again," the obituary read.

According to his family and friends, Kay enjoyed riding motorcycles, skeet shooting with his sons, and spending time outdoors, along with playing with his "beloved dachshund, Samson," who was also shot and killed during the incident.

Kay was also remembered for his work ethic and loyalty as a longtime employee of a local machine shop.

"Brandon worked his tail off for his family by steadily and faithfully going to work at the same job for nearly 21 years," friends shared. "His boss and co-workers can attest to their great love for Brandon and everything he meant to them."

A funeral service for Kay is scheduled for January 24, with a viewing set for the night before.