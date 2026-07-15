North Salt Lake homeowners endure days without power in extreme heat

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — About 150 homeowners in North Salt Lake spent some of the hottest days of the year in the dark with no air conditioning, according to RHP Properties.

The Camelot manufactured home community located just off Highway 89 lost power Sunday evening… on a day when Salt Lake City saw its hottest temperatures in recorded history.

Several homeowners and their loved ones reached out to Fox 13 News expressing concerns over the extended power outage.

From an outsider’s perspective, all would have seemed well within the quaint mobile home park.

“My friend down this way took us to breakfast this morning,” said Susan Zugg, who’s lived there for 12 years.

But Zugg purposefully got out of the house - and her windows weren’t darkened just because she’d left for a meal.

She and roughly 150 of her neighbors lost power on Sunday night, and when she tried to flicker the lights Tuesday morning - there was still nothing.

“It’s like 86 degrees in there right now,” Zugg said.

They’ve waited patiently for it to be restored.

“First was, it would be on by 10 (p.m.) on Sunday, then it was 12:30,” said Zugg. "Then it was 6:30 on Monday morning.”

But some things couldn’t wait that long in the heat.

“I have a freezer full of food - and no money to replace it,” Zugg said.

FOX 13 News received a statement from Camelot’s parent company, RHP Properties, on Tuesday. Their President and COO, Joel Brown, said: "On Sunday, Rocky Mountain Power reported an outage that impacted Camelot. After power was restored to the surrounding area, a transformer at Camelot was damaged, requiring crews to assess the issue and re-energize the community before repairs could begin.”

In the meantime, all that could be heard was the ticking of a grandfather clock and the whirring of generators which helped some to get by.

“We’re so lucky,” said Celeste Camomile, another Camelot resident. "Homes nearby, I can’t even imagine. Some of the neighbors aren’t even here, they’re probably with family. It’s just too hot, like that’s just unbearable.”

Zugg never left, but she’s found other ways to get out of the house.

“We sat in the car with our air conditioner running,” she said with a chuckle.

She’s also been grateful for the support from both their local LDS church and her management company.

“They’ve got food and water and electricity in the clubhouse for us,” said Zugg, allowing her to charge phones and refuel.

By 5 p.m. on Tuesday, they were all relieved to see the lights flicker back on and their air conditioning return. says that crews were able to replace the transformer.