Ogden's 25th Street earns high honors for 'Best Main Street' in US

OGDEN, Utah — A little slice of Ogden has been voted one of the best in the entire country.

The USA Today Readers' Choice poll released Wednesday placed Ogden's historic 25th Street at No. 3 on the "Best Main Street" list.

In its description of 25th Street, the poll said "...the stretch of road welcomes more than a million visitors each year, who come for the art galleries, restaurants, shopping, and historic attractions."

For weeks, city tourism leaders had been campaigning hard to get 25th Street its due, urging residents and visitors to vote in the online poll.

"25th Street is a huge component of what it means to be an Ogdenite," said Ogden resident Matthew Starley. "Kind of the wild history in the past is definitely a part of our ethos and character, and then sort of its evolving narrative is a great allegory for Ogden itself."

10 BEST MAIN STREETS

