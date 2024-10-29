Watch Now
One dead after crash between semi-truck, pickup truck in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY — A woman was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi on Tuesday in Utah County.

Utah Highway Patrol said the pickup was traveling west on State Route 96 when it collided with the semi-truck about six miles west of U.S. Highway 6. Officials do not yet know which vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane. They said weather conditions appeared to have been a factor.

The passenger in the pickup truck died from her injuries.

Both directions of SR-96 are closed at the scene.

