One dead, one in custody after shooting at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A victim is dead and a suspect is in police custody after a shooting in a Salt Lake City park Sunday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police said they responded to a shooting at Liberty Park. They said one person was confirmed dead, and they had arrested the suspect.

SLCPD added that the two individuals appeared to have been in an argument before the shooting. No further details were immediately known, however.

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