Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' pulled by ABC

NEW YORK — Days before its debut, ABC has pulled Taylor Frankie Paul's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" following claims of domestic violence allegations.

With the season scheduled to start Sunday, Variety reported the network made its decision after new video showed Paul, the star of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," the network told Variety.

ABC did not share if the season would be aired at a later date.

Video released by TMZ on Thursday showed Paul apparently attacking Mortensen and throwing a chair at him multiple times during a 2023 incident. Paul's young daughter was reportedly injured during the altercation, and she can be heard crying in the video.

The Draper Police Department had previously confirmed it was investigating the domestic violence incident, saying "allegations have been made in both directions."

Due to the investigation, production on the fifth season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has been paused.