Oregon student section apologizes after fans chant 'F*** the Mormons' at BYU game

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's official student section issued an apology Saturday night for some fans using a profanity-laced chant during their home game against BYU.

In a video originally posted by Twitter user @JohnHopkins2022 and shared by hundreds of others, a group of fans is seen and heard chanting "F*** the Mormons!" repeatedly.

The video caught the attention of Gov. Spencer Cox, who called it "Religious bigotry" in a tweet from his personal, verified Twitter account.

The University of Oregon's student section, called the "Oregon Pit Crew," condemned the vulgar chant and apologized in a statement issued later Saturday evening.

"To all [BYU] fans in attendance at todays game [sic]," the student section wrote in a tweet, "we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance. We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated."

Some Twitter users criticized the Utah governor, accusing him of not condemning other forms of bigotry in the same manner. Cox did not attend Brigham Young University, but he is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Although there was no direct connection, others on social media brought up the recent incident in which it was alleged that a fan at a BYU home volleyball game shouted racial slurs at a Black volleyball player from Duke. BYU's investigation ended up finding no evidence to confirm that the slur was used, but as officials from the Cougars' own West Coast Conference pointed out, that does not mean the alleged use of hate speech did not happen.

Contrasting the divisive chant, a show of unity between the two opposing teams was displayed before the game. As the Cougars ran out of the locker room and onto the field, they carried a flag with the Ducks' "O" logo and the late Spencer Webb's name and football number. Webb, a tight end for Oregon, died over the summer in a rock climbing accident.