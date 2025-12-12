Parades, breakfast, Christmas Village and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

DAVIS COUNTY

Kaysville Reindeer Express - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m., the USU Botanical Center will host a timed-ticket event featuring a Santa Meet-And-Greet with animals, interactive activities, photo opportunities and more. Activities are limited to the location selected at the time of purchase. Ticket prices are $7 per individual or $35 per family of six, children 12 months and under are free. If max occupancy is NOT reached, select tickets may be available at the door. Follow the link for more information.

Syracuse Santa Parade - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Syracuse City will host a holiday-themed event featuring a Santa parade through neighborhoods. A Live Santa Tracker will be posted at 8:45 a.m., follow the link for more information and the Santa Map.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Communication Celebration of The Christ Child - This Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Canyon View LDS Stake Center will host a FREE event featuring live music and a live nativity. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Yuletide Holiday Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., The Other Side Village will host a holiday-themed local market featuring music, hot chocolate, Santa, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

Snowbird Highly Decorated Tree-Lighting Ceremony - This Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort will host a celebration honoring veterans and their families with a tree-lighting ceremony open to the public on the Paza Deck at 4:30 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

Light Up Midvale's Main Street - This Saturday From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Main Street Threatre will host a FREE event featuring festive lights, live entertainment, local shopping, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Camp Floyd Christmas - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Camp Floyd will host a holiday-themed event featuring soldier celebrating Christmas throughout the park with decorations. Tickets are $5 per person or $15 per family. Follow the link for more information.

Christmas Market and Charity Drive - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Anata Studios in Lehi will host a FREE event featuring local vendors, live music, food trucks, family photo opportunities and more. Follow the link for more information.

Lehi's Santa Parade Celebration - This Saturday at 4:00 p.m., Lehi Main Street will host a FREE holiday-themed event featuring an open holiday-themed market at 4:00 p.m., a parade at 5:00 p.m., live reindeer, photo opportunities with Santa, family activities, hot chocolate and cookies and more. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Christmas Village - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., The Christmas Village at Green Gate will host a holiday-themed event featuring local vendors, a Farewell from Santa and Friends, live entertainment featuring TruckHouseTroubador and more. General admission is $7, follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.