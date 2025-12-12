2 more arrests made in connection to shooting on unincorporated Weber County road

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested two juveniles following an extensive investigation after a shooting left one man dead and two injured, including a 5-year-old girl.

Detectives gathered enough evidence to arrest a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male for Murder and other charges. Investigators believe both juveniles have connections to criminal gangs and have commonly had firearms.

According to the sheriff's office, on Sunday, August 31, at 1:00 a.m., they were called to the area of 9300 West 900 South for a report of a man being shot. When deputies arrived, they found a large gathering of people with multiple vehicles leaving the area.

A man, who was identified as Jesus Oscar Cuadras-Garcia by family members, was located with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital, where he was later taken off life support.

A second man also sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while a 5-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and hip.

Early on, 18-year-old Michael Gaisbaur Jr. of Perry, Utah was arrested and booked into jail for criminal charges, including Aggravated Murder, Felony Discharge of a Firearm and Obstruction of Justice. Though because it was clear other shooters were still at large, the investigation continued for months.

"We are frustrated by the level of violent crime committed by juveniles in our community. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. There is nothing that can ever replace a loved one, and this case will undoubtedly leave lasting emotional and physical scars. We are thankful for, and proud of, the thousands of hours of hard work of our detectives, crime scene investigators, the Weber-Morgan Homicide Task Force, and the Ogden-Metro SWAT Team." Read a statement released by Weber County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone present during the incident is asked to call 801-778-6631 or Weber Area 911 Dispatch at 801-395-8221.