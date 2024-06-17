Watch Now
Paraglider found in middle of night after Draper crash

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 17, 2024

DRAPER, Utah — Even after a helicopter crew came up empty-handed, a nearby Draper resident continued his own search and eventually found a paraglider pilot who had crashed over the weekend.

The 59-year-old paraglider launched from Point of the Mountain on Saturday evening and crashed after wind pushed him out of the area and east of the park.

When the pilot's wife reported that he had not returned home, an official search was started.

Department of Public Safety helicopters searched the area until 1 a.m. and were unable to locate the man. However, a man who lives near the park and was aware of local wind patterns continued his own search and was able to find the pilot at approximately 2 a.m.

After being located, the man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. His current medical condition as of Monday is not known.

