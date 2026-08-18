Perennial top high school in Utah fails to make Top 10 this year

LINDON, Utah — After years of sitting atop the rankings as Utah's best high school, the longtime champ failed to even make the Top 10 in the latest rankings.

The new top high school in the state is Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon, according to U.S. News, which released its annual school rankings Tuesday.

The Academy, which has just 88 students in its senior class, placed No. 399 in the overall national rankings.

Surprisingly, Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy, which has often held the No. 1 spot in Utah, fell all the way to 11th in the new rankings.

U.S. News ranked over 18,000 high schools in the U.S. based on a methodology using weighted scores across multiple indicators, including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, graduation rate and state assessment performance.

TOP HIGH SCHOOLS IN UTAH :

