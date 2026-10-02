Salt Lake City restaurant owner says Fairpark impersonation scam cost her $1,500

SALT LAKE CITY — For Sandy Arrieta, a spot at the Utah State Fair looked like a chance to bring in customers and help her family’s restaurant business. Instead, the Arempas owner said it cost her $1,500, which she had to borrow.

Arrieta opened Arempas in 2019, and her family worked to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and grow the business. But she said they had to close three locations last year.

That made an email offering Arempas a spot at the 2026 Utah State Fair especially appealing.

“It looked so legitimate because they send you all the scheduling, how it’s gonna be, the setup, everything,” Arrieta said.

The emails used the name of a real Utah State Fairpark staff member and included details about Arempas’ menu and food truck. The sender used a Gmail address that closely resembled the Fairpark’s name.

Video below shows how a modern pickpocketing scam is targeting Americans' wallets:

A modern pickpocketing scam is targeting Americans' wallets

Arrieta said she made two $750 payments after being told Arempas had been accepted as a food vendor. She said she became suspicious when she asked to see where her tent would be and received no response. When she called the Fairpark, she learned the offer was fake.

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“I was so sad, and I cry a lot because I feel so stupid,” Arrieta said. “$1500 is part of the rent or one person’s salary. In that moment we don’t have it. Actually, I had to borrow the money from someone."

Utah State Fairpark Executive Director Larry Mullenax said he knows of about two vendors who have reported being targeted but suspects the problem is larger.

While FOX 13 News was at the Fairpark on Friday, staff showed another scam message advertising a craft fair for vendors.

“I’m seeing more and more events that are actually pop-up events that have nothing to do with the State Fairpark, where they’re soliciting vendors to participate,” Mullenax said.

The Fairpark posted a warning on social media after learning scammers were offering vendors spots at RedWest. Mullenax said legitimate vendor opportunities start with an application and a vetting process, including health, fire and menu reviews.

“The Fairpark would never unilaterally accept you into an event here without a vetting process,” he said.

The Fairpark said it does not take payments over the phone, charge an application fee before a vendor is accepted, or request Venmo payments.

Arrieta said vendors should call the event organizer directly before sending money and be wary of Gmail addresses and payment requests through Venmo or Zelle. And, has this message for the scammer.

“Find a job. Find a real job,” Arrieta said of the person who scammed her. “You don’t only affect one person; you affect families.”