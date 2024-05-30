Pickup truck slams into Provo home, injuring driver and resident

PROVO, Utah — The resident of a Provo home was injured Thursday after a pickup truck slammed into the front of the house.

Provo police say the Ford truck veered off the road at 200 North 900 East at around 10 a.m., coming to a stop fully inside the home.

Provo Police Department Photos show truck inside Provo home after crash

A man inside the home received medical attention after suffering injuries from debris during the crash, while the 61-year-old male driver of the truck was transported to Utah Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to stabilize the home and assess the damage.

The incident came just hours after a driver was injured when his speeding SUVjumped the curb at a Provo automobile dealership and crashed into several vehicles.