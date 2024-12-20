Piñatas, trains, riverboats and MORE holiday events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with holiday-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Logan Crystal Festival - This Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Cache County Fairgrounds will host a FREE Rock and Gem Show featuring a visit from Santa, holiday-themed vendors with fossils, jewelry and more. Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

BDAC Winter Art Market - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Bountiful Davis Art Center will host the final Winter Art Market for the year featuring local artist vendors with fine art and quality gifts for the holiday season. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Meet & Greet Santa Clause - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the Cedar Fun Center will host a FREE event featuring photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and free Christmas shorts. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Winter Solstice Light Celebration - This Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Millcreek Common Public Market will host a FREE event featuring a dance around the fire, poetry, activities and a lit-up luminaria to celebrate the shortest day of the year. Follow the link for more information.

Winter Solstice Bazaar - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Millcreek Common will host a two-day market with holiday-themed vendors. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Christmas Cruise on The Provo River - This Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the CLAS Ropes Course and Canoe Rental will host a holiday-themed boat ride along Provo River featuring decorations and lights along the river, a visit by Santa and more. Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

WASATCH COUNTY

Fiesta de Piñatas - This Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Wasatch County Parks & Recreation Center & Outdoor Complex will host a free event featuring piñatas, Mexican food and drinks. Family and friends and encouraged to visit, follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Christmas in The Canyon - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the Tuacahn Amphitheatre will host an event featuring a holiday-themed event featuring a free visit with Santa, light decorations, a Live Nativity performance and a train ride. No admission is charged to visit the amphitheater, follow the link for more information and ticket pricing for the Live Nativity and train ride.