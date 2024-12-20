Piñatas, trains, riverboats and MORE holiday events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with holiday-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!
Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!
CACHE COUNTY
Logan Crystal Festival - This Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Cache County Fairgrounds will host a FREE Rock and Gem Show featuring a visit from Santa, holiday-themed vendors with fossils, jewelry and more. Follow the link for more information.
DAVIS COUNTY
BDAC Winter Art Market - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Bountiful Davis Art Center will host the final Winter Art Market for the year featuring local artist vendors with fine art and quality gifts for the holiday season. Follow the link for more information.
IRON COUNTY
Meet & Greet Santa Clause - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the Cedar Fun Center will host a FREE event featuring photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and free Christmas shorts. Follow the link for more information.
SALT LAKE COUNTY
Winter Solstice Light Celebration - This Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Millcreek Common Public Market will host a FREE event featuring a dance around the fire, poetry, activities and a lit-up luminaria to celebrate the shortest day of the year. Follow the link for more information.
Winter Solstice Bazaar - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Millcreek Common will host a two-day market with holiday-themed vendors. Follow the link for more information.
UTAH COUNTY
Christmas Cruise on The Provo River - This Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the CLAS Ropes Course and Canoe Rental will host a holiday-themed boat ride along Provo River featuring decorations and lights along the river, a visit by Santa and more. Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.
WASATCH COUNTY
Fiesta de Piñatas - This Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Wasatch County Parks & Recreation Center & Outdoor Complex will host a free event featuring piñatas, Mexican food and drinks. Family and friends and encouraged to visit, follow the link for more information.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Christmas in The Canyon - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the Tuacahn Amphitheatre will host an event featuring a holiday-themed event featuring a free visit with Santa, light decorations, a Live Nativity performance and a train ride. No admission is charged to visit the amphitheater, follow the link for more information and ticket pricing for the Live Nativity and train ride.
WEBER COUNTY
Community Art Show "Where Ogden Begins" - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Union Station will host a FREE event featuring a showcase of local artists of all backgrounds and skill levels themed around the celebration of Union Station's 100-year anniversary. Follow the link for more information.