Pioneer Day fireworks draw out new worries for fire officials

OGDEN, Utah — With Pioneer Day celebrations almost in full swing, fire officials across Utah are urging caution.

“Just understand that one spark can cause disaster for somebody,” said Chief Mike Slater with the Ogden Fire Department.

The warning comes after an Ogden Canyon house caught fire when fireworks were set off in a restricted area over the Fourth of July weekend. Slater hopes it’s a reminder to check the rules — and celebrate safely.

“We’re excited for Pioneer Day; we do ask that you’re responsible with your fireworks,” the chief shared.

On July 6, a fire broke out at the mouth of Ogden Canyon near 9th Street, one that fire officials say was sparked by fireworks.

Experts encourage drone shows as safer alternative to fireworks ahead of Pioneer Day:

Experts encourage drone shows as safer alternative to fireworks ahead of Pioneer Day

“That threatened 15 homes," explained Slater. "Unfortunately, one home did burn, and one family lost their home."

The fire also destroyed four outbuildings.

FOX 13 News spoke with Diana Moreno and her family, whose rented home was destroyed in the fire. They recently let us know that they’re still searching for permanent housing and have been working long hours to get back on their feet. They’re currently staying at an Airbnb until they figure out where they’ll live next.

Slater shared a few important things to keep in mind as Pioneer Day celebrations continue this week.

“If there’s heavy winds, then it’s not a good idea, you can’t control where those fireworks are going to go,” he said. "Please stay away from dry grasses. If you do have a home in an area that could be threatened by a firework, make sure you remove all the tinder and stuff that could cause a fire or burn away from your house.

“After you’re done with the fireworks, we ask that you soak them in a bucket of water before throwing them in the garage can."

If you spot fireworks being lit in a restricted area or being handled irresponsibly, please call 911 or your local fire department.

“Please have fun but obey the rules so nobody gets hurt,” Slater said.