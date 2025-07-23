Utah parents breathe sigh of relief after summer, after-school program funding pause ends

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — After a brief pause in federal funding for summer and after-school programs earlier this month, grants are now expected to resume for the upcoming school year, bringing relief to thousands of Utah families who depend on these services.

"Anticipating an update regarding federal funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, which has been held up for a few weeks," said Ben Trentelman, Executive Director with the Utah Afterschool Network.

The funding delay occurred when the Trump administration announced it would be reviewing grant policies to ensure alignment with the current agenda. Now, according to the Utah Afterschool Network, the grants are expected to be distributed soon.

"They're hoping to release the funds as soon as possible,"Trentelman said. "They should see that rolling out,"

Programs around the state serve as a critical resource for working parents across Utah.

"It's important to provide that safety net for families," Trentelman explained.

In Utah alone, federally funded programs have a significant reach.

"Close to 90 programs around the state in various communities, supporting over 10,000 kids," Trentelman laid out.

For parents like Leina Larsen, whose child attends the Promise Program in South Salt Lake, these services are essential.

"It's been a wonderful program, she gets her homework done, she gets to go to activities," Larsen said of her daughter.

Larsen credits the Promise Program with allowing her to work while ensuring her child receives academic support.

"I don't think a lot of people know about these programs," she added, "and I feel like we need to get them out there to help families that do need help."

For Larsen's family, the impact has been transformative.

"Their kids are thriving in school," Larsen said, "and you get to go to work and have peace of mind that they're not in danger, they're not home alone, and they're safe with people that are caring for your children."

