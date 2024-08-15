Plane makes emergency landing on road outside Arches National Park

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Thursday on a road just outside Arches National Park in Grand County.

The plane was forced to land on US-191 after the pilot reported engine failure due to the aircraft's gas tanks not switching.

The pilot was able to land the plane safely on the road outside the park entrance.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

