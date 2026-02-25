Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating bomb threat at Salt Lake Community College

<b>Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune</b><br/><br/>
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police responded to Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday after an employee received a bomb threat.

Utah Highway Patrol, which handles law enforcement for SLCC, said an employee of the college called them around 3 p.m. The employee told UHP that an unknown individual called them said they placed a bomb inside a restroom on campus. The threat did not include a specific location, however, and UHP did not state which of SLCC's campuses it was.

UHP troopers responded and searched SLCC campuses. Nobody was evacuated.

Police are still investigating, but a UHP spokesperson said they have not found anything to substantiate the threat at this time.

