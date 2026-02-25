Mystery continues to surround disappearance of West Valley City mother

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City family is still desperately searching for answers after a 31-year-old woman vanished more than ten days ago under alarming circumstances.

Shianne Turner had last been in contact with her family the day before Valentine's Day, but before disappearing, she told her mother she was leaving the state as she feared someone was going to hurt her.

"We just need to know that she’s safe,” said Angie Turner, Shianne's aunt. “For her to not have any contact with anybody in her family this long is extremely unusual.”

Turner's family is now asking for help as the search for Shianne continues.

“[Shianne] told her mom that she was concerned someone was out to harm her and said that she was leaving. She was going [to the] Las Vegas area or Arizona area,” said West Valley City police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku.

Angie Turner shared how Shianne was “crying and incoherent" during the last conversation she had with her mother.

"We don’t know what her state of mind could possibly be," added Angie. "We do know that she left without any of her personal belongings."

“She’s not answering any sort of messages. She’s not reaching out on social media or anything like that, that’s really concerning to her family, obviously,” said Vainuku.

According to police, the man Shianne left with has returned to Utah and has been in touch with investigators. Police said the man told them he last saw Turner in Arizona.

“The man who she was with reported that Shianne had gotten out of his car and left with another man that she knew," Vainuku said. "Since then, however, the family has not been able to reach her at all.”

Angie Turner says the family is desperate for any information and wants Shianne home.

“She has three beautiful children that love her very, very much," Angie said. "We know that she struggled with her addiction issues, but we just need to know that she’s safe.”

Police want anyone who has seen Shianne to please call the department, and they want to talk to anyone who might have seen something, including a vehicle that she may be traveling in.

“Dark gray Nissan Altima and does have passenger side damage on the front end," Vainuku shared. “Right now, what we need to do urgently is get into touch with Shianne, and we’re hoping someone in the public out there might know something and might be able to help us out with that.”

Shianne's family is simply hoping for an end to their nightmare.

“Deeply, deeply concerned and just feel like she might be in some type of terrible danger,” said Angie.