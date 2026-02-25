One benefit of the lame Utah winter? Fewer potholes

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Utah is a state made up of thousands of roadways, and at one point or another, those roads are bound to get a pothole. Like other cities across Utah, Kaysville has dealt with its own fair share of potholes.

“It’s been worse. And it’s been better. But it’s worse again, and they’re fixing it," said Kaysville resident Ernie Anderson.

Just off of 200 North, crews are working on a construction project that is often a spot where people run... or drive... into potholes.

“Where you have construction going on is where you see a lot of our biggest problems," explained Kaysville Public Works Director Josh Belnap. "Temporary utility trenches, and just work areas in general, to make things a little more difficult in that regard, trying to keep the road open and keep it free of issues.”

Belnap explained that a minor pothole is anything from 4 to 6 inches deep, and less than 2 to 3 feet in diameter.

“Trucks with trailers, they come down here, and they hit that one low spot up here. They rattle and make a lot of noise," said Anderson.

No matter the size, the city attempts to dispatch someone immediately when they hear of an issue.

“There’s often times where we’re like, 'Hey, we need to call people in right now and deal with this.' Oftentimes, you’ll see us trying to take care of it right then and there on a weekend or holiday," Belnap explained.

Belnap and his team are in charge of Kaysville’s 130 miles of road, and if the community sees an issue, he says, don’t hesitate to reach out.

“That information is super helpful for us," he said. "We will never see as much as our residents see.”

With a lack of snow and cold temperatures this winter season, Belnap, along with Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason, shared that potholes aren’t as big a problem as usual.

“That’s actually been a good thing for our roads because we haven’t had that wear and tear of plows and the weather," Gleason said. "It also has allowed our crews to get out there and do some of the maintenance activities that sometimes have to wait till the springtime.”

UDOT has a program called "Click N Fix," where drivers can report potholes or other issues directly to the agency.