Possible drowning reported at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are at the scene of a possible drowning at Pineview Reservoir.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said there was a drowning reported in the Middle Inlet area of the reservoir.

Search and rescue crews and deputies are at the scene, but no further details were immediately available.

The incident comes just three weeks after a near-drowning at the same reservoir. One week before that, a man drowned while trying to swim out to help his son, who was on a flotation device in the Middle Inlet area. And on May 15, another man drowned in the Port Ramp area.

Lt. Cortney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said prior to this year, there hasn't been a deadly drowning at the reservoir in about four years.

