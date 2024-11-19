Post Malone kicks off new tour in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State is his adopted home, so it's no surprise that Post Malone will kick off his next tour right here in Utah.

The global superstar announced that he will perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium on April 29 to jump-start a stadium tour that will carry on across the country and feature Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell.

Fans can register now for a presale ahead of the deadline, with those tickets going on sale Friday at 9 a.m. Public ticket sales begin Nov. 26 at Ticketmaster.

Post Malone last performed in Utah back in September, headlining a show at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City.