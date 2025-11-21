'Pray for snow,' Park City businesses feeling the pain of snowless start to season

PARK CITY, Utah — Like most ski rental shops in Utah, the dream of snow is alive and well. It's the reality that has become an issue.

“Getting late right now, typically we have a lot of snow,” said Jackson Knoll, owner of Jackson's Base Camp in Park City.

All Knoll is seeing these days are dreary mountains, especially for this time of year, with most Utah resorts delaying their opening dates due to the lack of snow.

“It definitely gets tough," he admitted. "You know, October it was really snowy, people get hyped.”

Knoll says his early sales are down thanks to the mild temperatures.

“Just a week ago, it was 60 degrees. We had people mountain bikers coming in when we’re typically just lines out the door with our boot fittings, our tunings, ski and snowboard sales," he shared. "So it’s definitely taking a hit.”

Finally! Ski season opens in Utah after weeks of delays:

Another ski shop, Jackson’s Hideaway, is also dealing with a lack of visitors.

“Obviously, we’re all feeling it, but everyone in the industry is, so we’re all in the same boat now,” said general manager Ben Reaman.

They’re not the only businesses hit.

“I know bookings are down, hotels, restaurants ... just because people aren’t coming in," said Knoll. "Second home owners are postponing their trips to come out later each year, which affects the businesses for November, early December.”

We spoke with an employee of nearby condos who said this time last year, they were mostly booked. They're now nearly empty.

“The early sales are definitely down," added Knoll. "I’d say the industry, probably 10-20% down for early ski season, but we should be able to catch that up as long as the snow arrives before December 15.”

Reaman remembers previous slower seasons, but none like this.

“[I] was eager to get on the mountain; today was supposed to be opening day. I think such a large scale of all the resorts pushing opening day is something that I haven’t seen in the past. But a late start for snow isn’t untypical,” he said.

The consensus is that local businesses, like skiers and snowboarders, are hungry for snow.

“I think everyone just wants to be on the slopes, to be honest with you,” said Reaman.

“We got our fingers crossed that January and February, it just turns on and doesn’t stop snowing,” Knoll said.

For now, people might as well take the extra time on their hands to get ready for what will hopefully end up being a fantastic season.

“I know it’s not ideal for everyone, but come take advantage of it," Reaman said. "Come check out and get prepped.

“I think just pray for snow, that’s all we can do.”