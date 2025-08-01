Pride Festival, lifeguards, birds and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Indian Food Fair - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Liberty Park will host a FREE event featuring Indian food vendors, live performances, music and more! Follow the link for more information.

Pacific Island Heritage Festival - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., West High School Fieldhouse will host a FREE event featuring Pacific Island Cultural Stations experience, live music and dance performances, Free Children's Area with family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

Lifeguard Games - This Saturday at 6:30 a.m., Oquirrh Park & Fitness Center will host a lifeguard team competition featuring lifeguards from across the state. Games start at 7:00 a.m. Follow the link for more information.

Midvale Harvest Days Festival - This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Midvale City Park will host a FREE event featuring a parade, music, vendors, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

Mexican Food Festival - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Centro Civico Mexicano will host a FREE event featuring traditional dance performances, community workshops, live music and more! Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Free Family Day: Aviary Alive - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Brigham City Museum will host a FREE event featuring a live Western Screech Owl and American Kestrel courtesy of the Ogden Nature Center. Follow the link for more information and to RSVP.

Utah County Fair - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Spanish Fork Fairgrounds will host an event featuring local vendors, pioneer-themed activities, music, car show, rodeo and more. Follow the link to purchase tickets for ticketed events and more information.

Salem Days - This Saturday, the city of Salem will host the Salem Days event, featuring a Mud Volleyball Tournament at Salem Wahoo Rodeo Area for 1:00 p.m., a pickleball tournament from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Salem Pickleball Courts in Loafer Complex, guided Salem City tours at 60 North and 100 East for 7:00 p.m. by shuttle and and 7:30 p.m. by wagon, and more. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Mammoth Week Day Seven - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Red Rock Hockey will host a merch popup and street hockey event. Follow the link for more information here.