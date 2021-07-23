Program previously allowed child that died in hot car to wander off

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — The program connected to the death of an 11-year-old boy left in a hot car had previously allowed the child to wander off twice within days of his death, officials say.

According to a Department of Human Services notice that places the license of Roost Services on conditional status, the department notes that Joshua Hancey previously "wandered off" on July 11 and July 20 while under the supervision of the program.

On Wednesday, Hancey was found dead inside a car outside the American Fork organization's building. The boy had been in the vehicle for up to two hours before he was discovered.

Following Hancey being left unattended on two occasions, the notice claims Roost Services provided "training to staff on [Hancey's] behavior plan and the need to be alert at all times to keep him safe." Despite those assurances, the boy died just one day after he wandered off on July 20.

Under the rules of conditional status, Roost Services, which assists adults and children with disabilities, is not allowed to accept new clients and must cooperate in the investigation into Hancey's death.

An investigation will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.