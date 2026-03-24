American Fork BASE jumper died doing what he loved, friends say

PROVO, Utah — The man killed in a BASE jumping accident in Provo over the weekend is being remembered as the "sweetest, most gentle soul" by people who knew him.

Weston Huff died Saturday when his parachute malfunctioned while BASE jumping in Rock Canyon. The 33-year-old was an experienced sky diver, but was alone in the Bad Bananas section of the canyon when he was killed.

In a GoFundMe post, friends of Huff's said he was "doing what he LOVED" when he died, and that his "absence is already being felt far and wide."

"Naturally strong and talented, he could do anything, and do it well right out of the gate. Water, snow, sky, trees, fire... all were his comfort zone and joy," the post said of Huff.

Man dies after BASE jumping accident in Rock Canyon in Provo:

Rock Canyon BASE jumper death

Friends recalled how Huff faced physical and mental health challenges during his life, but never let them define who he was.

"...he never gave up and was always working hard to overcome. This made him especially empathetic and understanding of others," friends wrote. "He was sensitive, intuitive, and genuinely cared about every person who crossed his path.

"When you met Weston, he loved you. Instantly. Unconditionally. And without judgment."

The page shared that Huff died too young, but that he did so the way he wanted to live.

"Weston came into and left this world in the same exact way: flying, free, and full of love."