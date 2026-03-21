One dead after falling in Rock Canyon in Provo

PROVO, Utah — One person died Saturday afternoon after police believe they fell in Rock Canyon in Provo.

Information is limited at this time, but Provo Police said they have closed the canyon and trailhead to the public, and it will remain closed for a few hours. The public is asked to avoid the area during that time.

It's not yet known how the person fell or what they were doing when the incident happened. An investigation is underway.

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