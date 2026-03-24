Five-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital in Erda

ERDA, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash in Erda early Tuesday morning. The identity of the person sent to the hospital hasn't been released.

Watch Live: Five-vehicle crash sends one to the hospital

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 36 and Bates Canyon. Troopers say the crash caused a chain reaction that involved 5 vehicles.

Currently, the crash is blocking several lanes, with drivers using the turn lane to get around.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more about the condition of the victim. We will update this article when we learn more.