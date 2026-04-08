‘Dirtylicious’ closes, months after it was kicked out of Provo’s rec center for its ‘quite sexual’ dance moves

PROVO, Utah — After seven years — including a final 10 months marred by controversy after the program’s abrupt ouster from the Provo Recreation Center — Dirtylicious Dance Fitness has closed.

Creator and CEO Erica Tanner said in an email to supporters of the “sexy” but “not explicit” dance fitness classes that the decision wasn’t “made in defeat,” but in “total clarity.”

“This isn’t about ‘giving up’ because it got too hard,” Tanner wrote. “I have spent nearly a decade building this brand, and while I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, I have realized it is time to close this chapter.”

Still, she said in a text message to the Salt Lake Tribune, the ouster from the recreation center “did play a role” in her decision to shutter the business.

“While we had incredible momentum before that, the loss of business and the hurdles we faced made me step back and evaluate where I wanted to put my energy,” Tanner said.

The Utah County-based company’s last day was March 31. Some of its instructors plan to continue hosting dance classes, the email said, but under their own name and not the Dirtylicious brand. The company is also selling off the last of its remaining merchandise, like totes and drink tumblers.

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