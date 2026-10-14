European-style Christmas market coming to downtown Provo

PROVO, Utah — The holiday season in northern Utah will get a festive boost with the arrival of a new European-style Christmas market in downtown Provo.

Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran shared details about the Utah Valley Christkindlmarkt, which will be held December 10-12 at the Utah County Historic Courthouse.

The event, which the city said was inspired by "Germany's beloved season markets," will include holiday food, drinks, music, and entertainment.

Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran

"We’re excited to bring another great holiday tradition to Utah County and create a festive gathering place for families and visitors from across the region!" wrote Beltran.

Vendors looking to take part in the Utah Valley Christkindlmarkt can CLICK HERE for more information.