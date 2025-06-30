Civil lawsuit against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff set to be dismissed

PROVO, Utah — A civil lawsuit that accused BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff of rape in 2023 is set to be dismissed following a joint motion by attorneys from both sides of the case.

The joint motion submitted to Judge Coral Sanchez asks that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice, which means it can never be filed against Retzlaff again.

No reasoning was given for the request and FOX 13 News has attempted to make contact with the attorneys to determine why it was made.

The woman who filed the civil lawsuit in May, identified only as Jane Doe A.G., accused Retzlaff of forcing her to perform sexual acts against her will while at his Provo home in Nov. 2023. In a separate filing Friday, Retzlaff said the sexual contact was consensual and denied an assault.

Multiple reports over the weekend said that Retzlaff will soon transfer from BYU due to his likely facing a multi-game suspension for breaking the school's honor code, which forbids premarital sex.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story