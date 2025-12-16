Provo businesses destroyed in overnight fire; no injuries reported

PROVO, Utah — Two Provo businesses were destroyed during an overnight fire that began late Monday and burned through one building.

The Provo Fire Department said the first call regarding the fire near 800 North and 500 West was received just after 11:45 p.m. After firefighters spent hours battling the blaze, the building could be seen smoldering on Tuesday morning.

The building contains two businesses, NovaInk and Ford's Locker, which is a meat processing company that makes sausages and beef jerky.

As crews fought the fire early Tuesday, the flames continued to reignite.

Officials are unsure what caused the fire, but they believe it started on the NovaInk side of the building and spread throughout the structure. No injuries have been connected to the fire and the investigation will continue throughout the day.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story