Days after being found, Salt Lake City man with autism is missing again

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a Salt Lake City man with autism was discovered safe after going missing for several weeks, his family said he is missing once again.

According to his mother, August Beckwith went missing Monday after he was discharged from the hospital where he was being treated following his most recent disappearance.

Early Tuesday, Lori Beckwith posted to social media that her son was last seen near State Street and 2nd Avenue, and has "no shoes, no phone, no money, and no credit card." August is non-verbal and is considered a vulnerable adult.

Beckwith asked the community for help in finding August, adding that irresponsibility is not the reason for his latest disappearance.

"This is not carelessness or failure," she posted. "For individuals with autism and trauma, transitions can be the most dangerous moments — even when there are signs of hope and improvement."

August originally went missing on Nov. 17, prompting a continuous, weeks-long search. After he was found on Dec. 10, his mother thanked those who had searched for him, as well as the "homeless men and women of this city" who cared for August as others were searching for the 29-year-old.