Provo campus of Provo Canyon School has license revoked by state

PROVO, Utah — The Provo campus of the controversial Provo Canyon School had its license revoked Friday by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

The action comes a week after the license for the school's Springville campus was also revoked by the state.

Officials had previously placed strict conditions on the Provo campus after an investigation found staff had failed to call for emergency help after a minor was left unconscious following an incident in May.

Instead of calling 911, staff delayed treatment for about one hour after transporting the minor to the hospital on their own.

In addition, DHHS said the school was cited "for noncompliance for not ensuring clients have the right to be free from abuse and mistreatment," and "using cruel and unnecessary practice on a child that included inducing pain compliance."

Parents, families celebrate closure of controversial Provo school campus:

Parents, families celebrate closure of controversial Provo school campus

Reality television star Paris Hilton, who attended the school in her youth, lent her support to the families affected by the recent incident, and celebrated the closing of the facility.

"Today, I can finally say the words I’ve been fighting to say for years: Provo Canyon School is officially shut down. This horrific chapter of abuse, neglect, and trauma has finally come to an end," Hilton wrote in a statement.

According to a DHHS notice, all services at the Provo campus must end on August 16.

"We disagree with the state's decision regarding the license for Provo Canyon School's Provo Campus and are carefully reviewing all available legal and administrative avenues, including the appeals process," said Staci Bradley, Provo Canyon School Director of Business Development.

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