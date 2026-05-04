Provo High School on lockdown following a suspicious call

PROVO, Utah — Provo police are asking people to avoid the area of Provo High School after a suspicious phone call placed the school on lockdown. According to police, no suspicious circumstances have been found at this time.

According to a letter sent to families by the district, students and staff inside the building are being held in the lockdown.

Any students or staff who arrived following the lockdown are not being allowed in. They are being escorted to a safe place away from campus. Parents are able to come and pick up their students who are currently outside the building.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.