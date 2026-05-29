Man found guilty in accident that killed longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer

SANDY, Utah — A jury returned a guilty verdict Friday against the man accused of killing longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke in an auto-pedestrian accident.

Douglas Richard Milne was found guilty of negligent homicide, nearly two years after the June 10, 2024 incident in Sandy.

Klauke was in the crosswalk at 1300 East and 10600 South when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Milne, who was making a right turn.

Video showed Milne making a U-turn behind a vehicle waiting at a red light to turn southbound on 1300 East. After making the turn, Milne failed to slow down before turning and striking the 69-year-old Klauke.

After a 2-day trial, the jury reached its guilty verdict within hours.

Bees announcer Steve Klauke remembered fondly at Celebration of Life:

Bees announcer Steve Klauke remembered fondly at Celebration of Life

The incident came less than a year after Klauke had retired following his 29th season as Bees announcer. During his career, he called nearly 4,200 games with the Bees and was a three-time Utah Sportscaster of the Year award winner.

"We mourn the loss of Steve Klauke and hope that his loved ones believe they received some measure of justice and accountability for the loss of their loved one," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. "Though this is not perfect justice, if it were perfect, he would still be here with them today.”