Provo police arrest 61-year-old accused of exposing himself to neighbors

PROVO, Utah — Provo police have arrested a 61-year-old man who they accuse of standing nude in front of his windows at his apartment complex, exposing himself to children.

Alan Platt, 61, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of lewdness and lewdness involving a child.

According to court documents, on April 15, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old reported to police that a man in a neighboring apartment had been standing in front of his window nude while watching them. The kids stated that the man made no effort to cover up as the children walked by.

One of the children also reported that the man attempted to speak to her as she returned from school.

When police were talking to the kids, they said the man could be seen standing nude in the window. Officers attempted to speak with the man, but he refused to talk to them.

After some time, Platt allegedly started speaking to officers and told them he would be more "modest" and put up curtains.

While speaking to Platt, officers heard from multiple other neighbors who stated the behavior was typical for him. They also stated that sometimes he would walk into a shared hallway nude.