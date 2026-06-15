Provo police arrest man allegedly caught looking at his mother-in-law in shower

PROVO, Utah — A 46-year-old Provo man is facing charges of stalking and voyeurism after his mother-in-law allegedly caught him using a ladder to peek into windows while she was showering.

Tony Joe Newbreast was arrested on Sunday and is being held without bail.

According to court documents, Provo police were called to a home on Sunday, with the officers being told that a woman had caught her son-in-law staring at her through an upstairs window while she was showering.

At the home, police spoke to the victim, who stated that Newbreast had used a ladder to climb to a small ledge two stories above the ground.

The victim stated that she was getting undressed when she heard a strange noise coming from the window. The victim recalled having heard the noise several times over the previous weeks, but noted it was only heard when she was showering.

The victim approached a window to inquire about the noise and was startled when she pulled the window blinds back and saw an eyeball staring at her.

According to the victim, she panicked and backed away, but knew she wanted to know who was looking, so she reapproached the window and saw her son-in-law leaving the ledge.

Victims added that they texted their daughter about the incident, and Newbreast had reportedly admitted to her that he had been watching her mother.

Police spoke to Newbreast, who allegedly co-owns the home with his in-laws and lives in the basement.

When officers asked him why they were there, Newbreast stated, "Because I was looking through a window."

Newbreast was arrested and told investigators that he wanted to view his mother-in-law while she was naked. He also admitted to having done this multiple times over the past couple of weeks.

Newbreast faces cvharges of stalking, voyeurism, and property damage.