Provo police asking for public's help in finding twins missing for 10 months

PROVO, Utah — Provo police are renewing calls for the public's help in locating missing twins who were last seen 10 months ago.

The Provo Police Department said 7-year-old Amelia and Sophia Johns are believed to be with their mother, Victoria Zoe Vincent, and may be using the Vincent surname

Amelia and Sophia were last seen with Vincent on July 21 while attending a gymnastics class at the Orem Recreation Center. Their family vehicle was in the facility's parking lot left with the keys inside.

The twins haven't been seen by their remaining paternal family since.

While police acknowledge that there is no indication that the children are in any current danger, they shared that their mother took them without the knowledge or consent of their father.

Their twins' father, Joshua Johns, filed a missing persons report with Provo police in October, and the children are listed as missing on the National Crime Information Center. Investigators said they have followed up on all leads and information provided by the family and law enforcement.

The Vincents have familial ties to the Spokane area of Washington State, as well as Texas and California.

Anyone with information that could help in finding the twins is asked to call detectives at 801-852-6210. Or you can report to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678.