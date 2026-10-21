Questions arise after deputy removes protester from Utah County data center meeting

PROVO, Utah — A woman protesting at a Utah County Planning Commission meeting claims to have been injured after hitting the ground while being removed by a sheriff's office deputy.

Tuesday's incident led to the woman being booked into the Utah County Jail, and two others were cited.

Immediately after the commission passed a resolution on county ordinances and data centers, a woman was heard shouting "shame!" at members, and others echoed her.

"Can we have that person removed, please?" ordered commission member Shayne Pierce.

Why data centers are increasingly moving into rural Utah communities:

Why data centers are increasingly moving into rural Utah communities

Video shared on social media showed a Utah County Sheriff's Office deputy removing the woman from the meeting room before he and the protester were seen falling to the ground in the building's lobby.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the woman argued with deputies and struck one "in the groin" before she was removed. The sheriff's office also claimed others in the meeting grabbed the woman to prevent her from being taken from the room.

In its statement, the sheriff's office only said "...the female, that struck the Deputy, and the Deputy went to the ground."

During the incident, the woman was placed in handcuffs after she allegedly resisted arrest, and was then heard complaining about hurting her jaw. The Provo Fire Department was called to the scene, and EMTs "did not find emergency or immediate injuries," the sheriff's office said.

In a social media video posted Wednesday morning, the woman who claims to be the one involved said she suffered a concussion during the incident.

The sheriff's office said the woman was arrested on multiple charges, including Disrupting a Meeting and Assault on a Police Officer, and that supervisory personnel are currently reviewing the incident.