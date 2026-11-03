Southern Utah favorite Bonrue Bakery expands north with first Provo location

PROVO, Utah — From flaky croissants to its best-selling kouign-amann, Bonrue Bakery is bringing a taste of southern Utah to those along the Wasatch Front with its first northern Utah location in Provo.

The European-inspired bakery opened minutes from BYU and LaVell Edwards Stadium, giving customers a new spot to grab pastries, sandwiches and desserts.

“I was pleasantly surprised about how good all the treats were,” said customer Tate Broesder, who lives in the Provo area.

The Provo location marks another milestone for the bakery, which first opened in downtown St. George in 2021. According to co-founder Chris Connors, customers in Southern Utah had been encouraging the business to expand north for years.

“Maybe one in every three or four people coming in was saying, you know where you should go? You should go up to Provo, you should go to Orem, you should go to Spanish Fork," Connors said. "And now it’s become a reality."

Bonrue’s menu features European-inspired pastries, tarts, pies, sandwiches and salads. Connors said the bakery takes pride in its display case, which the team likes to call its “jewelry case.”

As Bonrue expands, Connors said consistency remains one of the company’s biggest priorities.

“Our biggest thing is consistency, so you will taste the same exact thing in St. George as you do in Provo,” he said.

That commitment has helped build a loyal customer base in Southern Utah, where the line can be out the door at times.

“We have people come in three, four days a week, and we don’t take that for granted,” Connors said.

Now, the bakery hopes to become part of the daily routine for customers in Northern Utah, too.

“We want to be a piece of everyone’s neighborhood, and in their routine, their daily routine,” Connors said.

The bakery has two additional grand openings planned this year. The grand opening at their Orem location will be Saturday, November 7th, with Spanish Fork opening December 5th. Both grand openings will feature giveaways, fun and other special surprises. To learn more, go to Bonrue Bakery's website.